Ekiti Assembly impeaches deputy speaker

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Thursday, impeached its deputy speaker, Segun Adewumi, who represents Ekiti West Constituency 1, on ground of gross misconduct and insubordination.

The Chairman, House Committee on Business, Gboyega Aribisagan, under Matters of Public Importance, moved for the impeachment which was seconded by Sunday Akinniyi (Ikere-Ekiti 11) at plenary on Thursday.

The Speaker, Adeniran Alagbada, immediately swore-in Posi Omodara (Irepodun/Ifelodun) as the new deputy speaker after the duo of Olarewaju Olayanju and Cecilia Dada had nominated and seconded his nomination respectively.

Other business of the day include the passage of 2019 N129.9 billion Appropriation Bill by the house.

The lawmakers unanimously passed the bill following the adoption of the report of house Committee on Finance and Appropriation presented by the chairman Badejo Anifowose.

The Speaker assured the state residents that the budget, if eventually assented to by the governor, would restore hope in the society.

“I can assure the people of the state that the governor means well for the state and he is ready to bring hope,” he said.

He thanked the governor for preparing a workable appropriation, within the shortest period his stay in office.

NAN also reports that the speaker also set up an Ad hoc committee, headed by Sunday Akinniyi, for the consideration of some members suspended by the house

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)