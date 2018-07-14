Ekiti decides: Disregard social media results, INEC warn Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised Nigerians to disregard fake social media election results on the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.

According to a statement signed by the Ekiti State resident electoral commissioner, Abdul Ganiy Raji, the commission noted that collations of election results was still ongoing and the commission will made the official announcement once the results are ready.

View Statement below:

