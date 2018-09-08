Just in: Fayose backs out of presidential race

Agency Reports

Faced with the reality of the bigwigs presidential aspirants of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), outgoing Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, the first to have indicated interest for the office, has dropped his ambition.

He said on Saturday that he was discontinuing his 2019 presidential ambition.

The governor was one of the earliest persons in the country to indicate intention to contest for the nation’s number one position early in the year, in spite of warnings that that the party zoned the position to the North.

He dropped the hint on Friday when he received the duo of former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and former minister, Kabir Turaki Taminu, (both presidential aspirants) who came to lobby him and delegates in the state PDP.

He said he had to drop the ambition as mark of sympathy and concern for his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka who lost in the last gubernatorial election in the state.

“I dropped the presidential ambition because of the stolen mandate freely given to my deputy

“As a good leader, I cannot abandon my loyal deputy whose mandate was stolen by the APC and be pursuing another ambition

“My posters are there in a room. I am committed to the recovery of the mandate for now more than anything else”, he said.

It is recalled that before now, Fayose had not only opened campaign offices but also came out with retinue of branded vehicles with which to campaign for the presidential slot.

The two visiting presidential aspirants boasted that PDP would regain power in 2019, and urged the Ekiti delegates to consider their candidature so as to make the dream become a reality.

