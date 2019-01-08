Another Ekiti Official, Driver Kidnapped

Share this post:









Agency Report

Suspected kidnappers have again struck in Ekiti State, abducting the Director of Administration of the Gbonyin Local Government, David Jejelowo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the director was abducted along with his driver, whose name was not disclosed.

Both victims were taken to an unknown destination.

The latest abduction came barely a week after an Accountant with Emure Local Government, Abayomi Ajayi, was killed and two other staff of the council abducted on the Ise Ekiti-Ikere Ekiti Road.

The police in the state confirmed the abduction, saying that the victims were abducted on Monday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, however, said that the driver had been released.

“It happened along Ado-Ijan Road and involved the Director of Administration of Gbonyin Local Government and his driver, but the driver has been released.

“Our men are working round the clock to ensure that the man (director) is rescued.

“The driver has been giving us useful information to facilitate the release,” he said.

Mr Ikechukwu added that the command was mapping out strategies to tame kidnappers who, he said, appeared to have found a flourishing business in abducting prominent people for ransom, thereby creating apprehension in residents.

(NAN)

