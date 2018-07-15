Fayemi wins Ekiti governorship Election

Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kayode Fayemi has won the Ekiti State Governorship Election.

According to a preliminary result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Fayemi wins in 12 out of the 16 local government area in Ekiti State.

His closest challenger and the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka won only 4 Local government area.

The result means that Fayemi who was defeated by Fayose four years ago has rebounded back

There has been video evidence of vote buying and ballot box snatching.

INEC will announce Fayemi as the governor-elect of Ekiti State in a matter of hours.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook