Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South West >> Ekiti >> Fayemi wins Ekiti governorship Election

Fayemi wins Ekiti governorship Election

30 mins ago
Just in: Kayode Fayemi wins Ekiti APC primary election

Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kayode Fayemi has won the Ekiti State Governorship Election.

According to a preliminary result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Fayemi wins in 12 out of the 16 local government area in Ekiti State.

His closest challenger and the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka won only 4 Local government area.

The result means that Fayemi who was defeated by Fayose four years ago has rebounded back

There has been video evidence of vote buying and ballot box snatching.

INEC will announce Fayemi as the governor-elect of Ekiti State in a matter of hours.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.