Enough is enough, stop attacking Obasanjo, Yoruba group warns Soyinka

The Yoruba Consultative Forum (YCF) has warned Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka to stop attacking former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

This was contained in a statement signed by its President, Prof. Tejumade Rhodes and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Soyinka during the presentation of his latest interventions series, Interventions VIII, titled, “Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?: Gani’s Unfinished Business,” had stated that Obasanjo frustrated June 12 and often put himself forward on many national issues.

According to him “I don’t remember any good he (Obasanjo) has done. It will be very difficult to find one. I can’t remember any at this moment”

The YCF in response noted that Soyinka has overstepped his boundaries and must retrace his step immediately, they maintained that the attack of former president Obasanjo by Soyinka was unbecoming of a man of his calibre

“At a time when everyone is nudging Obasanjo forward as the courageous rallying point against the present dislocations in our polity, Soyinka is salivating in some primitive laceration of the old soldier, revelling in a poisonous vendetta and egregious abuse against Obasanjo.” the group noted.

“In Soyinka’s warped cosmology, he insists that Obasanjo is not the fit and proper person to lead the new movement against the warped national polity. This is malicious, undignifying, spurious, a drooling mechanical twaddle bound for literary garbage.

“Of course Obasanjo, like all of us, is not perfect. But he is a courageous man, a superlative patriot who contends with any errant power with thorough sincerity, with masterful resolve to rectify the observable wrongs.

“Soyinka has now eroded his once sterling heights of great crusader and crashed his status to a Lilliputian pamphleteer, angry at the world, pouring venom everywhere without tactical purity.”

The forum said it had now resolved to take on Soyinka “with balanced intellectual vigour wherever he erupts again in his crude vitriol against Obasanjo.”

“Enough is enough,” the group added.

