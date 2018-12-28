Abule-Egba Pipeline Fire: Police arrest four suspects, declare ringleader wanted

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, said it arrested four persons suspected to be involved in the NNPC pipeline vandalism at Abule-Egba, which resulted in a fire outbreak.

The command’s spokesperson, Chike Oti, said that the prime suspect, now at large, had been declared wanted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on December 12, an NNPC pipeline was vandalised, causing fire outbreak in which over 100 houses and shops, as well as over 50 vehicles, were razed.

Several people also sustained various degrees of burns but no life was lost.

Mr Oti said that the four suspects gave a vivid account of their involvement in the inferno.

According to him, the suspects explained that the fire emanated from a vandalised petroleum pipeline, which engulfed a section of the Abule-Egba community and escalated to parts of Agege area, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

“They also mentioned one Prince Adedipo Dauda Ewenla as their ringleader.

“Based on this, the Command extended an invitation to him at his last known address but found out that he had fled to Ogun State in order to evade arrest.

“He is hereby advised to come out of hiding and report himself to Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja or to the nearest police station in the state to defend the allegation against him,” Mr Oti said.

Photo Credits: Premium Time

