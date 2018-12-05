Ambode’s aide dumps APC for PDP
1 hour ago
Lagos State commissioner for Energy, Wale Oluwo , has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.
According to report, Oluwo resignation was to enable him work for the People Democratic Party(PDP) governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje in the 2019 polls.
Nigeria Today gathered that Oluwo was unhappy with the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the humiliation of the governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode during the party primaries.
