Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South West >> Lagos >> Just in: Lagos Assembly begins impeachment process of Gov Ambode

Just in: Lagos Assembly begins impeachment process of Gov Ambode

5 hours ago
Share this post:

Lagos State House of Assembly has started the Impeachment process of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode according to reports.

A member of the Assembly who spoke with Nigeria Today on condition of anonymity disclosed that the move became necessary due to widespread corruption and gross misconduct.

He alleged that the governor was spending money which had not been appropriated by the legislative arm of government.

A Chieftain of the APC who spoke with Nigeria Today also alleged that Ambode was secretly funding the campaign of the Governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Jimi Agbaje and maintained that the APC has concluded plans to disgrace Governor Ambode out of office.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 43 times, 2 visits today)

Share this post:

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
IdowuSai Baba Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Sai Tinubu.
Go on and finish him

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Tyranny of this APC people is becoming so unberable

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh