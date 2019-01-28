Just in: Lagos Assembly begins impeachment process of Gov Ambode

Share this post:









Lagos State House of Assembly has started the Impeachment process of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode according to reports.

A member of the Assembly who spoke with Nigeria Today on condition of anonymity disclosed that the move became necessary due to widespread corruption and gross misconduct.

He alleged that the governor was spending money which had not been appropriated by the legislative arm of government.

A Chieftain of the APC who spoke with Nigeria Today also alleged that Ambode was secretly funding the campaign of the Governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Jimi Agbaje and maintained that the APC has concluded plans to disgrace Governor Ambode out of office.

