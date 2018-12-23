Lagos 2019: Ambode’s supporters rally for Sanwo-Olu

Share this post:









Agency Report

Scores of supporters of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday in Lagos embarked on a solidarity rally to reaffirm commitment to the election of the governorship candidate of the APC, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the 2019 general elections.

The supporters, who marched from the state secretariat in Alausa to APC’s secretariat on Acme Road in Ogba, said there was no iota of truth in the purported alliance with the PDP and Accord Party as reported in some sections of the media.

The rally, which was organised under the auspices of Ambode Mandate Support Group (AMSG), were received by the state APC Chairman, Tunde Balogun, alongside other state executive officers of the party.

A leader of the delegation and Director General of AMSG, Akeem Sulaimon, said the solidarity walk was embarked upon to reaffirm the commitment of Governor Ambode to the victory of the APC in 2019 elections at all levels in the state.

Mr Sulaimon, who is also the Special Adviser to Governor on Communities and Communication, said it was also important to emphasise that Mr Ambode had truly accepted the choice of the party, adding that any contrary information was a hoax.

”We are here because a lot of people lately seem to be talking for our principal, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, claiming to be representing his interest and we need to let the whole world know that if anyone will represent his interests, it can only be those of us that belong to his campaign.

”His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, is a man of God; he is a man who believes that the party is supreme; he is a man who has accepted the choice and the position of the party.

”He has accepted that Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the candidate of our great party, APC and he has equally been mobilising not just members of his group but he has been mobilising the party to ensure victory for Sanwo-Olu come 2019,” he said.

Speaking specifically on the alleged declaration of support for the opposition party by some supporters of the governor, Mr Sulaimon said though the rally was planned long before now, nonetheless, there was no truth in the said rumour.

He said that the governor, as a loyal party man, would not do anything to “rock the boat.”

”We are organising this to show to Lagosians and Nigerians that our principal bears no grudge; he has no ill feelings.

”If he had wanted to fight at that time, he could have fought and so if he did not fight then, why would anybody be insinuating that he wants to fight now?

”We are here to let you know that he is not fighting. The governor’s directive to us is that we should all go out and mobilise for Mr Sanwo-Olu.

”Irrespective of how things might have happened, the governor has equally benefited from the party and he says that he will not destroy the party that he has benefited from,” Sulaimon said.

Responding, Mr Balogun commended the supporters for showing commitment to the party, saying the rally was a demonstration of Governor Ambode’s loyalty to the party.

”Trekking from Alausa to this place under this scorching sun is a tough task no doubt and it is a demonstration of your commitment and loyalty to this party.

”It is a demonstration of the commitment and loyalty of Gov. Ambode to APC and I want to commend you all for this,” Balogun said.

Among those who led the rally were Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muslim Folami; Special Adviser to the governor on Civic Engagement, Benjamin Olabinjo; Chairman of Lagos Ferry Service, Paul Kalejaiye; APC chieftain, Denge Anifowoshe, among others.

(NAN)

