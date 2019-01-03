Man dies jumping from moving bus in Lagos

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Ifo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said a middle-age man (name unknown) died while jumping down from a Marcopolo BRT bus at Casso axis, on Abeokuta/Lagos Expressway on Wednesday.

Joshua Ibitomi, the Agbado Unit Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ota, said that the accident happened around 5.40 p.m.

Mr Ibitomi explained that the victim boarded the BRT bus from Oshodi and mistakenly ‘missed his steps’ in the process of jumping down from the vehicle at Casso Bus-Stop.

“The man died instantly because he hit his head on the road. The corpse of the victim has been taken to an undisclosed hospital because residents of the area are harassing and destroying property of motorists plying the road,” he said.

He also said that there was nothing on the deceased to identify him.

The unit commander said the FRSC was unable to get the BRT registration number of the vehicle because the driver had absconded before its officers got to the scene of the accident.

He, however, said that the FRSC, police and LASTMA were on ground to control traffic and restore peace to the area.

Mr Ibitomi also advised the people to desist from taking laws into their hands.

(NAN)

