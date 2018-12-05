Most aides of Ambode are working for PDP – APC chieftain

Share this post:









A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos State has alleged that most aides of governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State were working for the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje.

The APC chieftain stated this while reacting to the resignation of the commissioner for Energy, Wale Oluwo.

According to him, the crisis that resulted from the primaries of the party was hunting the party and may lead to the end of APC reign in Lagos State.

He noted that the humiliation of Governor Amode during the party primaries has raised so many armies of people against the party.

“We have to be very careful, I’m happy that Oluwo resigned, because they are so many of them like that in Ambode’s camp secretly working for Agbaje.

“Nobody is happy with what happen to Ambode, even though we are told that Ambode will be given Federal appointment, what happens to his supporters?”

He advised the party leadership and Babajide Sanwo-Olu to immediately integrate most of Ambode’s core supporters in the mainstream of his campaign if he hopes to win in 2019.

