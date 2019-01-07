Police foil kidnap attempt on four-year-old boy

Share this post:









Agency Reports

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy at the Okokomaiko area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed the arrest on Monday said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off.

“On Jan. 6, at about 9:55pm, information was received from a credible source that a man was seen around Otun Market Square, Okokomaiko Area, a Lagos suburb, holding a little boy in a suspicious manner.

“Based on the information, operatives of the Command attached to Okokomaiko Division moved swiftly to the location and arrested the suspect.

“The suspect later led detectives to the location where he picked the child and the police were able to locate his parents who said that they had been searching for their child and had never met the suspect before,” he said.

The police commissioner said the case was under investigation, while the child had been reunited with his parents.

Meanwhile, four suspects including a fake soldier were arrested by the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit during a routine patrol with a pump action rifle concealed in a Toyota Camry car.

Mr Edgal said investigation revealed the suspects were members of kidnapping syndicate that had been terrorising residents of Ikorodu axis of the state.

(NAN)

