Soyinka reveals how Obasanjo asked him to beg Atiku for him

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka says former president, Olusegun Obasanjo once asked him to beg former vice-president Atiku Abubakar on his behalf.

Soyinka stated this on Thursday when he unveiled the 8th book in his intervention series titled ‘Quis custodiet Ipsos custodies: Gani’s unfinished business’ at Freedom Park, Lagos.

According to Soyinka, the former president asked him to beg Atiku to stop sabotaging his ambition. He narrated how Obasanjo looked for him everywhere and even asked his relatives to find him.

He commended Obasanjo for the open letter he sent to president Muhammadu Buhari noting that most of the issues he raised were true but he maintained that it was unacceptable for Obasanjo who has a sordid past to come and present himself as a saviour at a time like now.

“Obasanjo loaded Watchman with lies, and attempting to respond to all the lies will occupy the rest of your life, but a little slim volume of interventions is fair,” he stated

“Obasanjo needs to apologise to Bola Ige for sabotaging his effort in the power sector, because Bola Ige asked him to remove one Suleiman Bello who was heading an agency in the ministry, whom he was using to sabotage his effort, but he didn’t,

“Obasanjo looked for me everywhere and asked my relatives to find me. Of course, I didn’t beg Atiku. When I met Atiku, I told him that Obasanjo knelt for him, and he (Atiku) will pay for it.

“It is unacceptable is when somebody with a sordid past presents himself as a saviour. That’s supposed to be a letter bomb, but, it is a suicide bomb,” he added

