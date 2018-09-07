The trial of suspected Kidnap kingpin Evans resumes September 13

A High Court sitting in Lagos will resume hearing on the case involving suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and his co-defendants on September 13 according to a report by the Punch.

Evans is standing trials on conspiracy to kidnap, attempted murder, murder, kidnapping and illegal firearms deal.

The trial is expected to resume before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere on September 13 after it was put on hold as a result of the annual vacation of the judge.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)