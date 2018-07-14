Ahead of 2019: Obasanjo meets PDP leaders in Abeokuta

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo is currently meeting with some leaders of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The meeting which is held behind closed door has in attendance the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, members of the National Working Committee of the PDP and a former PDP deputy national chairman, South West, Chief Olabode George.

According to a source who is in Oke Ona hall, at the Green Legacy wing in the Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidential Library complex where the meeting is being held, former president Obasanjo is very happy with any prospect that will help Nigeria out of this current crisis.

“You will recall that he (Obasanjo ) supported Buhari in 2015 against an Incumbent president, and he is willing to do same in 2019, Buhari is not listening to anybody” the source noted

“Nobody is truly happy with the way, things are, Obasanjo as an elder statesman has met with Buhari on many occasion and advise him on how to unite the country and grow the economy.

“He (Obasanjo) will do everything possible to help Nigeria out of this woes” the source added.

More details later.

