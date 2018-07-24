I remain the authentic PDP chairman of Osun State – Bayo Dayo

Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Bayo Dayo who was recently expelled from the party says he remains the one and only true chairman of the Party in Ogun State

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday at the PDP state secretariat, Abeokuta, Dayo disclosed that the National leadership of the party did not give him the opportunity to defend himself, noting that the purported expulsion was a matter of rule of law and illegality and would not stand.

“I want to state that my purported expulsion is a matter of rule of law and illegality. As stated in Article 57 (6) of the party’s constitution which says “any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself shall be null and void”, my expulsion cannot stand. I did not commit any crime, I have never faced any disciplinary committee or informed of any wrongdoing.” he said

“It is unfortunate that when other parties are wooing people to their folds, Secondus with the help of Ladies Adebutu is sending people away from PDP in the state.

This is not the first time Secondus will damage the party structure. He only listens to the highest bidder. For me, by the virtue of a subsisting court judgment, I remain the authentic state chairman of the party till 2020,” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook