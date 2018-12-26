Nigeria Today

Extra: Till I die, Buhari will continue to address me as Sir – Obasanjo

2 hours ago
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari would not have won the 2015 Presidential election without his support.

Obasanjo disclosed this while speaking at the 2018 Ibogun Day celebration in Ogun State on Wednesday.

He disclosed that he knows President Buhari and Buhari knows him too and maintained that Buhari will continue to respect him and his opinion even till death in view of his numerous sacrifice to Nigeria.

“I know Buhari and he too knows me. Till the day I die, Buhari will continue to address me as ‘sir.’ In 2015, if I didn’t support Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election,” he noted

“I have what it takes to correct him. Nigeria should not be in the position we are today. Nigeria can be better. God has given us all that we need.

“I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood. Why can’t I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that,” he added.

Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Yes..we know what you did in 2015.
Please help us do same again in 2019.
Buhari must go

1 hour ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Who you epp?
Stupid Yoruba man.
Buhari will win.
Not even you or your foolish people can stop us

1 hour ago
Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

You are sick

1 hour ago
Kelechi
Guest
Kelechi

We love and respect you too.
Up Atiku Abubakar

1 hour ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

Thank you baba.
Our leader has spoken.
Buhari must go

1 hour ago
Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

We are solidly behind you.
Come 2019, We will send him back to Wherever he belongs

1 hour ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

You put us in this mess.
You must help us out too

1 hour ago

