Extra: Till I die, Buhari will continue to address me as Sir – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari would not have won the 2015 Presidential election without his support.

Obasanjo disclosed this while speaking at the 2018 Ibogun Day celebration in Ogun State on Wednesday.

He disclosed that he knows President Buhari and Buhari knows him too and maintained that Buhari will continue to respect him and his opinion even till death in view of his numerous sacrifice to Nigeria.

“I know Buhari and he too knows me. Till the day I die, Buhari will continue to address me as ‘sir.’ In 2015, if I didn’t support Buhari, he wouldn’t have won the election,” he noted

“I have what it takes to correct him. Nigeria should not be in the position we are today. Nigeria can be better. God has given us all that we need.

“I am qualified to speak against Buhari. One, I have done it before. Two, I have shed my blood for this country. Even my biological son has shed his blood. Why can’t I speak about what is best for this country? I am doubly qualified to do that,” he added.

