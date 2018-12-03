I will support Buhari but APC wont win in Ogun State – Amosun dares Oshiomhole

Share this post:









Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun says he will campaign and work for President Muhammadu Buhari to win in Ogun State but will work against APC in the governorship election.

Amosun disclosed this on Monday in Abeokuta at an APC stakeholders meeting which was attended by his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade who is the governorship flagbearer of Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Amosun stated this after 26 aggrieved candidate if the APC announced their defection to the APM.

The governoe promised to used everything under his disposal to enusure that APC lose in Ogun State.

“When these people came, they told me they are leaving the APC, I said ‘no’ but I couldn’t stop them. In fact, Akinlade has my full support,“ he noted

”I am not going to stop him, everything I have, I will use to support him. Let them try whatever they want to try, we also have our strategies and I am not going to hide behind one finger

“I remain in APC because that’s what those people want, they want us to leave APC but they are joking.

“ I will stay in APC to ensure that Buhari wins in Ogun State and to let them know that they can’t subvert the will of the state.

“Every day, I will campaign for President Muhammdu Buhari, we will do everything possible to ensure Buhari wins massively in Ogun, but they should not miss it.

“I, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, will not support anyone they are bringing,” he added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)