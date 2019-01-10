Hoodlums attack Atiku campaign office in Ondo

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Atiku Campaign Organisation in Ondo State has raised the alarm over a midnight attack on its campaign office in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The organisation, headed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, said on Wednesday that the hoodlums also attacked the security guard at the office, rendering him almost lame.

A spokesman for the organisation, Kayode Fasua, said some hoodlums who were armed and suspected to be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress invaded the office of the Atiku campaign organisation at Ijapo area of Akure.

“They arrived in the wee hours of the day, at a time the security guards in the Ijapo, Akure area of our office would have closed from duty and descended on our campaign office,” Mr Fasua said.

“Numbering about 10, and fully armed, they descended on our private security guard, beat him to a pulp and then tied him with ropes.

“After that, they proceeded by dismantling the Atiku billboards, and then tearing all his posters.

“Not done, these agents of the devil went ahead to break window panes and kept shouting ‘where are those documents, where are those documents!’

“But having failed in their evil deed, they retreated, shooting sporadically.

“But this latest attack is taking the hate politics being perpetrated by those in power to a ridiculous level, by attacking the campaign office in its little abode.”

Mr Fasua called on security agents to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators of the attack to book.

Mr Jegede, in his reaction, described the attack as “barbaric and alien to the spirit of democracy,” and demanded that justice should be done in the matter.

But the APC has swiftly denied the involvement of its adherents in the attack on the Atiku campaign organisation’s office in Akure.

The publicity secretary of the party in the state, Alex Kalejaye, told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that the attack remained condemnable, but could not have been perpetrated by the APC supporters.

“We have done enough for the people of the state to be comfortable ahead of the elections, and so would not be involved in that kind of politics,” said Mr Kalejaye.

“The APC supporters are cultured and decent and would never be involved in the act of vandalism.”

Police Public Relations Officer for Ondo State Command, Femi Joseph, said the organisation was yet to formally file any report on the attack.

He said only on the basis of a report would the police be able to act.

