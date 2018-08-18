Osun 2018: Why we removed some parties from specimen ballot paper – INEC

Agency Reports

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has dismissed speculations that the logos of some parties had been removed from the ballot paper to be used for the September 22 governorship election in the state.

The speculations followed the release of a poster of specimen ballot paper which left out the logos of some political parties.

But INEC’s spokesperson in the state, Olusayo Adedokun, said in a statement on Friday that what was released was the poster of a specimen ballot paper for education purpose only.

“The attention of the commission has been drawn to the misconception as regards one of our voter education materials, especially the poster on specimen ballot paper for the September 22 governorship election.

“The essence of the poster is to show what the ballot paper will look like for the election.

“The omission of some political parties that are fielding candidates for the September election was not intentional.

“The specimen ballot paper was just for the purpose of educating the electorate on how not to cast invalid votes.

“A new poster of specimen ballot paper containing the logos of all political parties fielding candidates for the September governorship election will soon be published,’’ she stated.

(NAN)

