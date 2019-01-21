Osun APC tackles Obasanjo over guber poll comment

Share this post:









Agency Report

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Osun has chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his comment on the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state.

Kunle Oyatomi, the Osun APC Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, in a statement on Monday in Osogbo said Mr Obasanjo’s comment on the governorship election was a matter that should be left to the court to decide.

It would be recalled that Mr Obasanjo in an open letter on Sunday said “the Osun gubernatorial election, which was conclusive, was declared by the INEC as inconclusive, despite all advice to the contrary.’’

Mr Oyatomi , however, said it was a pity that Mr Obasanjo was using the privilege of his position to express an opinion that was subjudice to a case already in court.

According to Mr Oyatomi, the opinion as expressed by Mr Obasanjo at this stage is not only unlawful, but a glaring disrespect for the rule and process of the law.

“This is more so because Obasanjo is using that case which is still disputed to illustrate unfairly his allegation that INEC cannot be trusted to run a free, fair and credible presidential elections next month.

‘We advise Chief Obasanjo to limit his comment on a matter that is subjudice, otherwise, he would be laying a precedent that would be unhelpful to the rule of law

‘Under our electoral law and the provisions of our constitution, INEC has the function of conducting all elections in the country

“And it is also empowered to declare an election valid or invalid if there is sufficient lawful reasons to do so.

“Osun’s case is not the first such instance of invalidation of any particular election which is deemed to be inconsistent with the laws of the federation as stipulated in the constitution and the electoral law.

“Neither the APC nor the PDP or even Obasanjo can make a pronouncement on whether or not an election is conclusive or inconclusive after INEC has made a pronouncement.

“Only the court has such powers. Obasanjo’s comment is not only unsolicited, it is an unacceptable interference in the process of the court which he has no legal right to do,’’ Mr Oyatomi said.

(NAN)

