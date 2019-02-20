Saturday is your day of reckoning, Ajimobi tells PDP

Share this post:









Governor of Oyo State and Oyo South Senatorial candidate on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abiola Ajimobi has urged the People Democratic Party (PDP) to brace up for defeat in the upcoming Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Governor Ajimobi who disclosed this while addressing a stakeholders forum at the APC state party Secretariat in Ibadan maintained that Nigerians has refused to buy into the deceits and desperation of the PDP.

He urged all APC leaders to go back to their polling units and solicit for support.

“The opposition had adopted all manners of subterfuge and empty rhetorics to mislead the people into supporting them without success. Our people have refused to buy into their deceits, hence, their desperation and provocative statements,” he noted

“I want to appeal to you not let off your guard for a moment, until victory is assured in all the elections. We should not be complacent, because the opposition is throwing everything into this election, as if the world will end when, mark my word I did not say if, they lose.

“This Saturday is a day of reckoning for the PDP for its 16 years of misrule. After ruining our economy and creating many loopholes and leakages that have pauperised the people and enriched their friends, they are now desperate to stage a comeback.

“The APC has invested in the people in the last four years at the national level, and eight years at our state level.

“Abandoned infrastructure and projects have been revived, with many at different stages of completion.

“Saturday is around the corner. All APC leaders and members should go back to their various units and wards to solicit the continued support of the people of Nigeria. That is the mandate from our meeting, on Monday, in Abuja.

“Be proud to be part of history, by playing your part in the impending victory of president Buhari and all APC candidates in the coming elections. I, once again, urge you to vote for me on Saturday to represent Oyo South in the Senate.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)