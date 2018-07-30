Speaker of Kano house of assembly impeached

The speaker of the Kano house of assembly Abdullahi Ata has been impeached after the house resumed on Monday following a two month recess.

The impeachment motion was seconded by the only member of the house from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Abdullahi Muhammed while Labaran Madari, member representing Warawa constituency raised the motion.

Following the impeachement, Al Hassan Rurum has been elected as the new speaker of the house.

It would be recalled that Rurum had resigned as speaker of the assembly in July 2017 over allegations of bribery.

On May 15, 24 members of the assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Attah but the state governor intervened in the crisis.

Ata was accused of not carrying other principal officers in running the affairs of the house.

