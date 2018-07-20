Start probing us now, we are not afraid of death and incarceration, Fayose dares Fayemi

Ekiti State government has advised the Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi to start probing the government of Ayodele Fayose immediately since he was consumed in a vendetta mission.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

Lere was speaking while reacting to a threat by Kayode Fayemi that he was going to probe the government of Ayodele Fayose once he is sworn in as governor.

Lere noted that Fayemi should first seek the legitimacy of his stolen mandate and stop living in the World of threats.

Speaking further, he disclosed that Fayose was not afraid of death and incarceration which may come from Fayemi’s impostors from Abuja, he described how Fayemi probed the government of Segun Oni and asked him to refund N5.4 billion to the state government account, but today, he was dining with Segun Oni.

“It is obvious that he will be consumed in his vendetta mission and rather than grandstanding, Fayemi should first seek legitimacy for his stolen mandate.” he said

“He (Fayemi) should stop living in the world where threat of probe scares people because we in the government of Fayose are not afraid of victimization and vendetta that Fayemi is obviously coming with.

“Even yesterday when he went to collect the certificate of the mandate that was snatched and handed to him by the powers that be in Abuja, he had to be protected by police helicopter and hundreds of armed policemen. One wonders how he is going to rule the people they forced him on.

“If Fayemi is on vendetta mission, which is obvious that he is, he will first destroy himself because like Ekiti and its people survived him during his first tenure, the people will outlive him this time too.

“During his first tenure, he probed the government of Engr Segun Oni and said he (Oni) should refund N5.4 billion to the state government account.

“He went further to say that the state government should explore all legal means by inviting anti-graft bodies like Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) including courts to compel Oni and others so indicted to refund the money to the government purse.

“However, he is now wining and dining with the same Segun Oni.

“It is funny that the same Fayemi, who refused to appear before a duly constituted commission of inquiry is the one talking about probe. What is he waiting for? Can’t he start the probe today?

“As for us, we have counted the cost for shenanigans of Fayemi and his Abuja impostors and we are not afraid to confront them when the time comes.

“To us, there are just two things that can come from dictators – death and incarceration, we are not afraid of any.” he added.

