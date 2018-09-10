Stop Checking Citizens’ Account Details – IGP Tells FSARS

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has warned the newly reformed Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, to desist from checking citizens’ bank account details, invading their phones or personal computers (PCs).

The IGP however, said the operatives could carry out the foregoing ONLY if they obtained court orders to do so or specific instructions are coming from the commissioner of police in charge of a state police command.

Speaking during the weekend at a workshop on the reformed FSARS in Owerri, Imo state, the IGP warned that any FSARS operatives who flaunted the new rules would be summarily dismissed from the force

Ibrahim, who was represented by the Deputy commissioner of police in charge of the IGP’s X-Squad, Amaechi Elumelu, said that any FSARS operative who handles cases not related to armed robbery and kidnapping would equally be dismissed from the Nigeria police force.

He said that under the new dispensation in FSARS, the operatives must be professional and respect the rights and privileges of all citizens.

The IGP recalled that in the past, FSARS was highly respected and professional Unit of the Police force because of the way they discharged their duties..

He regretted that in the last two years, the Unit had been inundated with allegations of abuse and excesses which informed the public to call for its disbandment.

He said, “under the reformed FSARS, it is illegal to search suspects phones, computers, or inquire about their bank account details without proper authorization.

“Henceforth, the FSARS Commanders must get directives from the State Commissioners before invading people’s privacies. Any officer who disobeys will be dismissed.”

The police boss warned the operatives not to detain any suspect for more than 48 hours without a court remand order.

He also called for the establishment of a medical units in FSARS establishments so as to provide medical assistance to sick suspects.

The FSARS commander in Imo state, Geoffrey Victor, a chief superintendent of police, pledged that the Unit under his supervision would adhere to the letter, the IGP’s instructions under the reformed F-SARS.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)