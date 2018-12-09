‘Stop Using My Pictures On Sourvenirs, I Am Mere Human’- Pastor Adeboye Pleads With Members

Share this post:









The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned members of his church to desist from using his pictures and that of his wife, Foluke, on souvenirs for sale. According to him, he is not God and can never share in God’s glory.

The clergyman gave the warning on Friday December 7th at the ongoing annual Holy Ghost Congress of the church holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. He said it had come to his notice that some members of his church have started seeing him as God that they use his photos and that of his wife on any of their materials. He appealed to them to stop it as he does not want to incur the wrath of God

“It has been brought to my notice that people are using my picture and that of my wife on key holders, calendars, books and other souvenirs. This is wrong and anyone found with such materials should be arrested and reported to the police. I am not God. I did not send them. I have nothing to do with those materials. I am an ordinary man of God. God will never share his glory with any man. I am not ready to die. Devil, I am not ready to go.

If at any time, God is sensing that a man is trying to share his glory, the man is dead. If you find anyone selling anything whatsoever with my picture or my wife’s, report them to the police immediately.” he said

On why he was forced to publicly call them to order, the clergyman said that recently a woman bought a key holder with his picture and his wife’s inscribed on it and gave it to her child and the child began to eat the key holder and in no time, the picture pasted on the key holder removed and surprisingly what they found was the picture of another tele evangelist, Prophet T. B Joshua.

“I know you all know what that means. Please stop and cooperate,” he pleaded.

