Eight suspects who allegedly kidnapped over 200 school girls from the Government Secondary School Chibok in Borno state on the 14th of April 2014 have been arrested.

Abba Kyari who led the police detective team while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri also disclosed that alongside the Boko Haram kidnappers arrested were suicide bomb makers as well as terrorists’ trainers.

Details later.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook