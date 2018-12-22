Nigeria Today

Home >> News >> Supreme Court Denies Trump Government Request To Enforce New Asylum Rules Right Away

Supreme Court Denies Trump Government Request To Enforce New Asylum Rules Right Away

2 hours ago
The US Supreme Court has upheld a federal judge’s order blocking the Trump administration’s new asylum restrictions.

 Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the four liberal justices in the 5-4 ruling. The administration’s policy, signed on November 9, would temporarily bar migrants who illegally cross into the US through the southern border from seeking asylum outside of official ports of entry.

 The ruling comes after a federal judge opted to extend a ban on the new restrictions Wednesday.

