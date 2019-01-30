Nigeria Today

Suspended CJN, Onnoghen Drags Federal Government To Court

2 hours ago
Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen has filed a suit against the federal government over his suspension. The suit was filed by his lawyers, Wole Olanipekun, Adegboyega Awomolo, Kanu Agabi and James Onoja.

Recall that Justice Onnoghen was suspended by the Federal Government last Friday January 25th on the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

Onnoghen who assumed office as the 17th CJN in March 2017, has been accused of not declaring all his assets two years after coming into office.

 

