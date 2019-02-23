Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> The Aide To Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s Dies In Motor Accident On Sagamu-Abeokuta Road

The Aide To Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s Dies In Motor Accident On Sagamu-Abeokuta Road

3 hours ago
Share this post:

Yesterday evening, Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s aide, Adeniyi Adesanya, died while the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, was reportedly injured in a fatal car accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred at Siun-Kobape on Sagamu-Abeokuta road.

Adeoluwa reportedly sustained a severe injury and has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi -Aba, Abeokuta and has been transferred to the Intensive care unit of the FMC, while the remains of Adesanya who was popularly called ‘friend of the governor’ have been deposited at the hospital morgue

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh