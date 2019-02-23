The Aide To Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s Dies In Motor Accident On Sagamu-Abeokuta Road

Share this post:









Yesterday evening, Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s aide, Adeniyi Adesanya, died while the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, was reportedly injured in a fatal car accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred at Siun-Kobape on Sagamu-Abeokuta road.

Adeoluwa reportedly sustained a severe injury and has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi -Aba, Abeokuta and has been transferred to the Intensive care unit of the FMC, while the remains of Adesanya who was popularly called ‘friend of the governor’ have been deposited at the hospital morgue

