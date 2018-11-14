The APC Administration Under President Buhari Is A Disaster – Atiku Speaks Out

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the administration of President Muhammudu Buhari has accomblished nothing but disaster.

According to him, the present government had left Nigerians in a worse off situation.

Speaking through his spokesman Paul Ibe, Atiku said Nigerians had never been so divided under a government that promised change.

He spoke at the first inaugural seminar of the Atiku Action Group, AAG 2019 in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “The citizens are divided. This scenario should worry any patriotic Nigerian.

“A leader should unite his country, but he cannot do so if he is insensitive to our diversity.

“Genuine criticisms of lopsided appointments of security chiefs are frequently ignored and those canvassing respect for our diversity are openly insulted and maligned to divert attention from the issue.

“Nothing can be more dangerous than a political leadership that is indifferent to genuine public criticisms.

“Under no circumstance should Nigerian leaders take its unity for granted. Yes, Nigeria has remarkable resilience, but let us not push our luck too far by disrespecting the country’s sensibilities. We have only come thus far by the mercies and grace of God.”

