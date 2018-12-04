The fear of Buhari makes people desperate and crazy – Osinbajo

Share this post:









Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has alleged that most Nigerians are desperate and crazy due to the fear of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo stated this while speaking at a National Consultative Forum organised by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) in collaboration with Council for New Nigeria Initiative.

According to him, Buhari as the gate keeper has stop grand corruption and was putting Nigeria back on the track of greatness.

“We are giving about 300,000 of the poorest Nigerians N5000 a month. How? Because Buhari is the gate keeper he has stopped grand corruption,” he noted.

“So despite the fact that we are earning 60 per cent less we are doing five times more. This is why there is a gang up by the discredited elite against him.

“They prayed for him to die, he didn’t die. When he came back hale and hearty by the grace of the Almighty God, they mourned while Nigerians rejoiced.

”The fear of Buhari makes these people desperate even crazy. So now they say he is Jibrin from Sudan. If you can’t discredit him say he doesn’t exist; they were all alive and well when Pastor Adeboye went to London and prayed for him the day before he returned to Nigeria.

“How will one Jubril sit in Federal Executive Council and conduct meetings, consult with his ministers, speak to me daily?

“Their strategy is simple, if you tell a lie often enough some will believe you; Buhari is not only alive and well, he will by God’s grace live long and well after his second term in office,” he added

