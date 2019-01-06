The Foundation Of Nigeria Is Under Serious Threat – Peter Obi Tells Nigerians

Share this post:









Vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the foundation of Nigeria is under serious threats due to bad decisions of the current government within the past three and half years.

Obi spoke yesterday during the PDP Kano South senatorial rally in Rano, Kano State.

He called on Nigerians to see the general elections of February 2019 as about the future and economic progress of their country and not about the usual casting of votes because of vested interests.

Obi said that the threats to the foundation of Nigeria were also caused by incompetent governance, inadequate attention to the economy which has spiraled into unprecedented unemployment, inflation, economic hardship, and mistaken outspokenness on corruption for real policies that will make corruption unattractive.

According to him, the only way to stop what he described as “the backwards movement of the country” was by sending those that have failed to improve our lives out of power through the ballot

His words: “When I became the governor of Anambra State, I did not complain about what I met on ground.

“God, I believe, gave us eyes in the front to look forward and not backward. This does not mean that we should not take note of the past in order to build great future, but the case of failing to solve even one of Nigerians’ many problems and to perpetually resort to blaming game is a sign of incompetence to govern.

“What Nigerians should do is to vote in Atiku/Obi for their proven track records of successes in employment generation, wealth creation and consensus building among Nigerians”, he said.

