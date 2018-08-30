The idea of having a security vote contradicts the provision of the constitution – Yakassai

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai says the idea of giving out security votes contradicts the provision of the Nigerian Constitution and call for serious scrutiny by the National Assembly.

Yakassai disclosed this during an Interview with the PUNCH.

According to him, the power to appropriate funds was vested on the National Assembly and it was wrong for the President or the governor to use funds which was not accounted for.

“I am of the opinion that the idea of having a security vote itself is unconstitutional,” he told PUNCH

“It contradicts the provision of the constitution because the power to appropriate funds is vested in the National Assembly and you cannot appropriate funds without having the power to scrutinise them.

“After you are told why the funds are needed and you are told to apportion X amount of money, you should also have the right to, after the money has been disbursed and utilized, know whether the funds were used for what they were appropriated for

“In my opinion, security vote should be subject to scrutiny by the National Assembly, how the scrutiny is done should be regulated by the parliament because it is the parliament that has been constitutionally empowered to appropriate funds and also look into audit reports as well as carry out investigations where public funds are suspected to have either being misappropriated or misused.

