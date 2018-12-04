Nigeria Today

Home >> News >> The Little Girl With Cerebral Palsy Abandoned By Her Mum In Pit Toilet In Sept. Has Been Given A New Life

The Little Girl With Cerebral Palsy Abandoned By Her Mum In Pit Toilet In Sept. Has Been Given A New Life

2 hours ago
In September, LIB shared the story of Mmeyene Abasi, the little girl diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy whose mother dumped her in a pit latrine and ran away in Akwa Ibom. The little girl’s mother got tired of nursing her and abandoned the child in the pit toilet in her blind mother’s compound.

An optician, Benjamin Omini, was alerted by the case and he immediately rushed to the place and found her enmeshed in feaces in the latrine. Since he found her, Omini has been taking care of her. He sent in these new photos of Mmeyene. See them below..

