The Military Does Not Or Rarely Disclose The Figure Of Its Casualties, All Over The World’ – Femi Adesina

6 hours ago
President Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Femi Adesina was a guest on Channels TV last night where he addressed a couple of issues bordering on the recent murder of Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram and February, 2019 electtions.

According to him, ‘all over the world, the military does not or rarely disclose the figure of its casualties’.

He also spoke about 2019 elections saying, ‘President Buhari is likely to win by a wider margin than he did in 2015. There is no basis of comparing Alhaji Abubakar Atiku with President Buhari’.

 

