The Plot To Retire The Chief Justice Of Nigeria Is “Satanic” – Group Raises Alarm

Share this post:









A pro-democracy organisation, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, has told the President Muhammadu Buhari regime to do away with the idea of forcing the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen out of office or be prepared for a popular resistance.

The group described the move as “a satanic plot devised by desperate men in power.”

CDNDC said it would mobilise Nigerians to resist another phase of assault on the judiciary,” adding that “the unfolding plot was part of Gen. Buhari’s plan to drive Nigeria into a closed society where only extremists can survive.”

In a statement by its Convener, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, CDNDC said, “from the onset, the despotic Buhari regime had fruitlessly sought to control and undermine the judiciary to do its illegal bidding, but it failed. “It was when that satanic agenda crumbled that the resort to the barbaric clampdown on judges commenced, but fortunately, Nigerians were wise enough to resist their wicked onslaught and the judiciary was also courageous enough to stand firm.

“The latest demonic assault on the CJN, Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen by extremists in power will also be massively resisted. They can only try, they will not succeed, they will fail like before and they will be put to serious shame.

“For now, we do not want to go the route of the popularly known resentment of the Buhari regime for a Southern CJN, including the hidden plan of his government, but when that time comes, we will do the needful.

“Let it be known to all that the Buhari-Osinbajo regime is passing phase that will soon fizzle out, and we must be courageous enough not to bow to tyranny or allow the government to brutally redefine who we are as a people,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, more than 150 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, have volunteered to defend the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, on Monday. Justice Onnoghen will appear before the Justice Danladi Yakubu led-Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT on Monday.

The Federal Government had resolved to arraign and prefer criminal charges against the CJN on Monday January 14, 2019 before the CCT in Abuja.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)