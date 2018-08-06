The saints are on their knees every time lifting Nigeria up in prayers – Archbishop Idahosa

Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa of Church of God Mission International says Christians are always on their knees praying and intervening for Nigeria.

She disclosed this when members of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State Council visit her over the weekend.

According to her, God has good plans for the country and no one can eradicate Nigeria.

He pleaded with politicians to stop making politics a do-or-die affairs and encourage Christians to keep up the faith noting that the will of God alone will prevails in the Country.

“We are saying to them that it is not a do-or-die affair. Enough is enough. Let’s do it the way that God wants us to do it.” she noted

“There is no reason for killing and destruction of property. Once a life is gone, is gone. That page is closed. Death is final. There is nothing anyone can do about death.

“As for 2019 general elections, I believe that God has put us here and whatever we say or desire, will come to pass.

“I believe it that the will of God must be done in Nigeria, not the will of the enemies. God has made us Nigeria and he put us here and no one can eradicate Nigeria.

“I believe that this nation is going to prosper. I believe that this nation is going to do well.

“In 2005, God spoke to me and said Margaret, in 2025, Nigeria will be the desired nation. I believe in God.

“I am begging all politicians from the President down to the man in the street to allow God to work in our nation.

“The saints are on their knees every time lifting Nigeria up in prayers. We believe that the desire of the righteous cannot be eroded. Whatever the desire of the children of the living God wish is, that is what the Lord would honour.” he added

