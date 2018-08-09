Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> They want me to be CAN president but I said no – Pastor Adeboye

They want me to be CAN president but I said no – Pastor Adeboye

1 hour ago

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye says he has said no to becoming the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Speaking to worshippers at the ongoing 66th annual convention of the church on Wednesday night, Adeboye said he has been approach to lead CAN.

“Whether you believe it or not people have approached me, they want me to be president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, but I have said No! No!! No!!! That is not what I am after. When I accepted Jesus Christ, there was only one demand I made from God and that is that I do not want to be a mediocre. I don’t want to be an ordinary Christian. I want to excell

“I wanted to excell as a Christian because it’s a tradition that I have built from childhood. When I was in primary school, each time I come out second in examination, I cried and cried because I was asking myself, the fellow who came out first is a human being like me. How long must I remain an ordinary Christian?.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.