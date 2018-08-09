They want me to be CAN president but I said no – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye says he has said no to becoming the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Speaking to worshippers at the ongoing 66th annual convention of the church on Wednesday night, Adeboye said he has been approach to lead CAN.

“Whether you believe it or not people have approached me, they want me to be president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, but I have said No! No!! No!!! That is not what I am after. When I accepted Jesus Christ, there was only one demand I made from God and that is that I do not want to be a mediocre. I don’t want to be an ordinary Christian. I want to excell

“I wanted to excell as a Christian because it’s a tradition that I have built from childhood. When I was in primary school, each time I come out second in examination, I cried and cried because I was asking myself, the fellow who came out first is a human being like me. How long must I remain an ordinary Christian?.”

