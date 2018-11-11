Nigeria Today

Timi Alaibe's Daughter Weds, Obasanjo, Goodluck And Wife, Among Attendees

Timi Alaibe’s Daughter Weds, Obasanjo, Goodluck And Wife, Among Attendees

4 hours ago

Ebitimi, daughter of former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Company NDDC, Timi Alaibe,  on Saturday November 10 wedded her man Ifeanyi Michael at the Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church,  Lagos.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience were among the dignitaries who attended the wedding.

See more photos below

