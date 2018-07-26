Timi Frank: There is a fresh plot to invade Saraki’s residence

An alleged fresh plot by the police to arrest the Senate President Bukola Saraki might have being uncovered according to a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank.

It would be recalled that the police allegedly laid siege on the residence of Saraki as well as Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Frank in his allegation made through a statement on Thursday said the Nigeria police, using the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS, might be preparing to raid the country’s number 3 man’s house any moment from now to effect his arrest.

“As you read this statement the SARS may already be storming the residence of the President of the Senate and I want to call on Nigerians to hold the IGP and the presidency responsible should any harm befall him following the plot to invade of his residence in the dead of the night.

“I hereby call on all Nigerians and members of the international community to rise in unison to condemn this act of tyranny and barbarity being perpetrated against the President of the Senate by the present administration using the police,” the statement read in part.

Frank alleged that the senate president was being hounded for being the only responsible voice in the current administration.

