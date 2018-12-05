Tinubu Attacks Atiku, Saraki And Obasanjo

Share this post:









National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar as ‘unfit’ to rule Nigeria.

Tinubu made the comment while delivering a Keynote address at a meeting of the National Consultative Forum organized by the national Committee of Buhari Support Groups held yesterday in Abuja.

Tinubu described Atiku as “a merry-go-round and carnival-like politician with no focus or mission.” In his words;

“Atiku could build a house of the party membership cards he has accumulated. But one thing he should remember is that a man who builds a house of cards ought not to cast stones at a man who is building a house with a firm and true foundation.

He also attacked Atiku’s campaign pledge to ensure 14 million new jobs yearly, and crashing of fuel pump price, describing them as lies that have no basis for actualisation. (Atiku actually said 14 million jobs over four years)

The APC leader berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for suddenly doing a somersault to endorse Atiku’s presidential bid after vowing never to support him, saying the move by the former president to mend fences with his former deputy was not a sincere one.

Tinubu also spoke on the role being played by Senate President Bukola Saraki in the opposition party, describing him as a sell-out, who used APC’s mandate to negotiate with the opposition.

He said that the President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 general Election adding that his administration has done well in fighting Boko Haram and handling the economy.

