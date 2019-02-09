Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Token Is The Only Way To Check Your 2018 Nov/Dec SSCE NECO Result, Checker Cards No Longer Valid

Token Is The Only Way To Check Your 2018 Nov/Dec SSCE NECO Result, Checker Cards No Longer Valid

3 hours ago
Share this post:

The Acting Registrar of the National Examinations Council, Mr. Abubakar Gana, has said that, unlike what obtained in the past, tokens will now be used by candidates to access their online results.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday as he announced the release of the 2018 Nov/Dec SSCE NECO results, Gana said that result checker cards would no longer be valid for checking of results.

Rather, he said, candidates are expected to purchase a token, with which they would access their results online.

According to the information released via the examination body’s web site, https://result.neco.gov.ng/ candidates are advised to check their results online by taking the following steps:

– Enter your token
– Enter your examination number
– Click on the “Check my result” button

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh