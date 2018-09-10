Tragic! Sultan of Sokoto’s Son Is In Hospital after an Accident

Amir, The eldest son of Usman Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto has been rushed to the hospital after been involved in a ghastly auto accident on Sunday.

According to Sahara reporters he was racing at a high speed of about 200km/ph around 12noon within Sokoto Airport Road, in an area called Bado, apparently under the influence of alcohol, when the accident happened.

With him in the car were Khalifa Maccido, son of Aliyu Macciddo, and a lady.

Amir is said to have been dismissed from a UK school due to his drunkenness, was seen earlier on Sunday leaving a guesthouse with the girl and his friend Khalifa. He was taken to the Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, where he has been unconscious.

While he was being taken to the hospital, officials of the Sultanate Council were seen removing the Sultanate council plate number from the car so as to conceal the identity of the Sultanate Council.

See another photo below:

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)