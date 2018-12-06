Trump, Obama, Clinton And Their Spouses Attend The Funeral Service Of George H.W. Bush (Photos

Share this post:









President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attended the memorial service of former President George H.W. Bush which took place today at the National Cathedral in Washington.

George H.W. Bush was a former President of the United States, he died on Friday at home in Houston, Texas. He was 94

Trump and his wife were pictured in the front row next to the past presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and they were joined by their wives Michelle Obama and Hilary Clinton.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)