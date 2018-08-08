Nigeria Today

Governor Udom Emmanuel Sacks Akpabio’s brother from cabinet

3 mins ago

The Akwa Ibom State Government has sacked the Commissioner, Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Sir Ibanga Akpabio from the state Executive Council with immediate effect.

This was contained in a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government; Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem and made available to the media in Uyo.

According to the release Sir Ibanga Akpabio had to be removed from the State Executive Council following his reluctance to comply with good governance processes of government.

With the development Sir Akpabio has been mandated to handover to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry before the close of work tomorrow Wednesday 8th August; 2018.

