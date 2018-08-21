United States to reopen Abuja embassy office Friday

The United States embassy office in Abuja is set to be reopened on Friday after its initial closure last week over fears of a suspected ‘white powdery substance’.

The embassy on its website yesterday issued a statement to that effect saying Visa and ACS applicants with scheduled appointments for August 24 should come to the Embassy, as usual.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja’s consular section will re-open on August 24 for full services for both visas and American Citizen Services (ACS). Please note that consular functions at the U.S. Consulate, Lagos were never affected and will continue as usual. We regret the inconvenience this interruption of service in Abuja has caused,”

It went further to say; Visa and ACS applicants with cancelled appointments between August 13 and August 23 will be contacted by the Embassy for rescheduling,

