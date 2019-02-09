University Of Ibadan Resumes Feb. 14 For Students, Academic Activities Begins Feb.18

Share this post:









The University of Ibadan has announced the resumption date for academic activities following the suspension of a three-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The university management in a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka announced February 14, as resumption date for its students.

However, academic activities will resume officially on Feb. 18th.

The statement reads:

“Following the suspension of the strike action embarked upon by the ASUU, we wish to advise our students to plan to return to the university as from Thursday, 14th February 2019.

“This would enable those whose voting centres are located within the university to exercise their civic responsibilities on election days.

“On the issue of resumption day for academic activities as directed by the ASUU President, the University of Ibadan management have scheduled to re-commence on Monday, February 18, 2019.

“A revised Academic Calendar for the rest of the 2017/2018 session is being drawn up and will be circulated shortly.

“We wish all those that will be travelling from far and near to Ibadan safe trips.”

