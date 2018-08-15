US embassy postpones issuance of Visa in Abuja until further notice

The United States of America embassy in Abuja, the Federal Capital Terrotory (FCT) on Tuesday announced a temporary stoppage of its consular services.

In a statement, the Embassy announced the halt of visa operations and services for American citizens but gave no reasons.

The Statement reads in part:

“Until further notice, all consular appointments at the US Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American citizen services.

“Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and [email protected]) to discuss their options.

“Those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)